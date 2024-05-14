The China Cultural Centre in Malta in collaboration with the Hainan Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Film, Television, Publications and Sports inaugurated the China (Hainan) Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition on Friday, May 10. Malta had the privilege of being the first host of this European tour exhibition, which will also be held in Berlin and Sofia.

Running until May 17, the exhibition at the China Cultural Centre in Malta features a variety of artefacts and photographs representing cultural heritage from south China's Hainan Province, including Li brocade, Li rattan containers, Miao embroidery and Qiong opera.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mary Ann Cauchi, director for Funding and Strategy at the Arts Council Malta, highlighted the profound significance of this event in strengthening Malta's cultural ties with China. She emphasised the transformative role of art and heritage in fostering mutual understanding and appreciation across nations.

Liu Cheng, deputy director of the Hainan Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Film, Television, Publications, and Sports, introduced Hainan as China's sole tropical island province. He pointed out its remarkable features, including over 1,900km of coastline, 68 stunning bays, and over 200 distinctive ocean islands, along with a scenic coastal highway stretching 988km. Additionally, he accentuated Hainan's distinction as home to China's most concentrated, well-preserved, and extensive contiguous tropical rainforest.

Detail from Li female clothing.

Since 2023, Hainan has expanded its endeavours to restore and establish overseas routes. Currently, Hainan boasts 46 operational overseas passenger routes, with this number set to increase to 62 by the year's end.

Hainan’s intangible cultural heritage is diverse and varied. The island is home to a wide range of ethnic minority communities including the Han, Li, Miao, and Hui peoples, each contributing to a rich tapestry of folk customs and ways of life.

Cheng expressed hope for future cooperation between Hainan and Malta to enhance international transportation and entry-exit facilitation, bolster economic and trade ties, and collaborate on building industrial chains. This, he believes, will foster increased exchanges and advance tourism development and prosperity between the two countries.

Yuan Yuan, director of the China Cultural Centre in Malta, said that the exhibition will enrich the interaction of civilisations and cultural exchanges between China and Malta.