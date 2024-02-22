An application to upgrade the existing drag racing strip in Ħal Far to bring it in line with international safety standards, making it ideal for international events, has been given the Planning Authority’s green light.

Among other things, the project will see the extension of the track by 60 metres to allow more braking space as well as the introduction of several safety features including safety walls and a safety barrier between the track and spectators.

The approved changes include the demolition and reconstruction of the spectator stands, tripling seating capacity to 3,000, with underlying ancillary facilities such as changing rooms, stores, sanitary facilities, and a shop.

The existing control tower will be demolished and moved back by 60 metres to achieve the braking space.

The tower will be reconstructed and will include stores, administration offices, two shops, club rooms, a multipurpose hall, VIP hospitality, and a commentary box.

The new project will also see the construction of four garages and an extension of the safety barriers.

The project's architect, Valerio Schembri, explained that the track is used for 16 events every year and its upgrade will place it on the international calendar.

The changes were addressing safety issues flagged by German experts.

The site has an approximate area of almost 70,000 square metres and currently consists of an existing drag racing strip operated by the Malta Motorsport Federation. It is located outside the development zone. A major part of the site is designated as a sports facility.

Nicholas Barbara from the NGO Birdlife expressed surprise at the no objection given by the Environment and Resources Authority which said that there were no environmental concerns. The site is close to a Natura 2000 site so environmental screening was mandatory, he said.

Ħal Far is the area that is affected by most light pollution, he said. Did anyone bother asking about the lighting scheme and the traffic impact of such a project, he asked.

Schembri replied that only one event is held under artificial lighting, towards the end of August.

PA chairman Emanuel Camilleri proposed enhanced mitigation measures for light pollution as well as additional noise mitigation measures.

NGO representative on the PA board, Romano Cassar, expressed doubts on how the 16 events a year would not increase if the racing track was being upgraded to be brought in line with international standards.

He voted against the project while the rest of the board voted for.