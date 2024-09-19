The Malta Stock Exchange recently hosted Halmann Vella for the Ringing of the Bell event, commemorating the successful listing of its €23 million secured bond issue. This bond, which carries a 5.35% coupon rate and matures between 2031 and 2034, was over-subscribed, marking another significant milestone for Halmann Vella.

Simon Zammit, CEO of the Malta Stock Exchange, welcomed Halmann Vella Group chairman Martin Vella and extended his congratulations on this achievement. Zammit highlighted the positive experience Halmann Vella has had on the Malta Stock Exchange since its first bond issue a decade ago, which has encouraged the Group to maintain its presence in the capital market.

Kevin Rapinett, Group CEO of Halmann Vella, expressed his gratitude to all stakeholders involved in the bond issue, stating, “We are very pleased with the market’s response and the confidence our investor base has in our vision and strategy. This bond issue marks a pivotal moment in our journey and is especially meaningful as it coincides with the Group's 70th-anniversary this year. As we continue to build on years of excellence, we are committed to further growth, innovation, and delivering value to our stakeholders.”

The ceremony was attended by key representatives from the Sponsor MZ Investments, Legal Counsel Camilleri Preziosi, and Financial Advisors KPMG, whose collective support was instrumental in the success of the bond issue.

Halmann Vella’s ringing of the bell signifies more than just a successful bond; it is a celebration of the company’s enduring legacy, its forward momentum, and the strong foundation upon which it will continue to grow.