The European Parliament Office in Malta and the PN have called on the Broadcasting Authority to suspend a directive that urges "caution" over reporting about the European Parliament and its president.

The directive is one of a series issued on Thursday for the period between April 29 and June 8 - the day the electorate goes to the polls to choose their European Parliament and local council representatives.

Among others, the BA says that "any reporting or any information from the European Parliament or any report which has to do with the President of the European Parliament needs to be reported with caution".

"Any such reports should focus on the news value of the story and whether the issue is a current and topical one."

The directive applies to radio and TV programmes and adverts.

On Friday, Mario Sammut, who heads the European Parliament Liaison Office in Malta wrote to the BA chair requesting the "immediate suspension of the directive".

This, he said, would allow his office to consult with the European Parliament Legal Service to ensure the rights of the institution in Malta were protected, as the directive "could impair the work of the media" in covering the upcoming elections.

"It is of essence to ensure that all EU citizens are provided with information on the importance and the stakes of these elections to come and that the role of its President in liaising with EU citizens, in all Member States, is ensured," he said.

In a separate statement, the PN slammed the "censoring" of the European Parliament and its President Roberta Metsola as "anti-democratic" and a "disgrace".

"No democratic country has ever issued this kind of rules against the European Parliament, the President and members of the European Parliament, who are elected democratically. No country has ever issued an order to censor the heads of European institutions.

"The BA's order to avoid reporting on Metsola was issued because she is Maltese," the party said, adding that it was an honour to have a Maltese at the help of the European Parliament.

It also urged the immediate suspension of the directive, which, it added, went against freedom of speech.