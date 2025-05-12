Hamas released Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander on Monday, the group said, paving the way for a possible return to ceasefire talks for the war-torn enclave.

The Palestinian militant group said it is ready to be involved in negotiations to reach a comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire agreement.

Fighting appeared to stop after Israel said it would pause operations to allow safe passage for the hostage.

No sounds of explosions, drones or warplanes were reported in Gaza ahead of the handover. But Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there would be no ceasefire and plans for an intensified military campaign in Gaza would continue.

Netanyahu's office said it had been informed by the United States of an agreement to release Alexander on Sunday, after talks between Washington and Hamas that did not include Israel.

Alexander's release was presented to Israel as a goodwill gesture from Hamas to President Donald Trump and came as a global hunger monitor said Gaza's entire population is at critical risk of famine.

"Edan Alexander, American hostage thought dead, to be released by Hamas. Great news!" Trump wrote in capital letters on his social media platform on Monday. He later told reporters he expected Alexander to be released sometime on Monday.

The release, after four-way talks between Hamas, the United States, Egypt and Qatar, could open the way to freeing the remaining 59 hostages held in the Gaza Strip, 19 months after Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

However, Netanyahu said Israel had agreed only to allow safe passage for Alexander, and its forces would continue recently announced preparations to step up operations there. Israeli police minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said the war on Hamas must not end and aid should not be allowed into Gaza.

"Israel has not committed to a ceasefire of any kind," Netanyahu's office said, adding that military pressure had forced Hamas into the release.

An Israeli strike had earlier killed at least 15 people sheltering in a school housing displaced families in Jabalia in northern Gaza, local health authorities said.

Israel's military said it had targeted dozens of Hamas militants at the site who it said were preparing an attack on Israeli forces.

Arab mediators Qatar and Egypt said the agreement to release Alexander was an encouraging step towards a return to ceasefire talks.

Trump is due to visit Gulf states on a trip that does not include a stop in Israel but special envoy Steve Witkoff, who helped arrange the release, is expected in Israel on Monday, two Israeli officials said.

Alexander's family thanked Trump and Witkoff, saying in a statement that they hoped the decision would open the way for the release of the other remaining hostages.

"We urge the Israeli government and the negotiating teams: please don't stop," they said.

U.S. officials have tried to calm fears in Israel of a growing distance between Israel and Trump who last week announced an end to U.S. bombing of Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, who have continued to fire missiles at Israel.

Israel's government has faced criticism over the deal to release Alexander, which laid bare the priority given to hostages able to rely on the support of a foreign government.

Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan is among 21 hostages still believed to be alive, said Netanyahu was choosing his political survival over ending the war.

Addressing Trump in a statement she read with other hostage families, she said: "The Israeli people are behind you. End this war. Bring them all home".

Netanyahu, who was due to testify in the latest session of his trial on corruption charges that he denies, has faced pressure from hardliners in his cabinet not to end the war.

Following a ceasefire agreement that halted fighting in Gaza for two months and allowed the exchange of 38 hostages for Palestinian prisoners and detainees in Israeli jails, Israel resumed its military campaign in the enclave in March.

Since then, it has extended its control of the territory, clearing around a third as what it has described as a "security zone" and blocked off the entry of aid into Gaza, leaving the 2 million population increasingly short of food.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee last week outlined plans for a new system of aid deliveries by private contractors, but many details are unclear, including on funding.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier told visiting Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday that humanitarian aid in Gaza needed to resume immediately. Herzog said the new aid mechanism would reach civilians, not Hamas, and urged the international community to help implement it.

Israeli forces invaded Gaza in retaliation for the Hamas-led assault on Israel in October 2023 that killed 1,200 people and saw 251 taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.

Since then, more than 52,000 Palestinians have been killed, Palestinian health authorities say, and large swathes of the enclave have been devastated.