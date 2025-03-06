Hamas said Thursday that Donald Trump's threats would encourage Israel to disregard the fragile ceasefire after the US president said that unless hostages are freed, the people of Gaza would be "DEAD".

Trump's warning came hours after his administration revealed it held unprecedented direct talks with Hamas, which it proscribes as a "terrorist" group, focused on American hostages in Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed Israel was consulted and said in a statement that it "expressed its opinion" on the direct talks.

Trump said later he was "sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job" as his administration expedites billions of dollars in weapons.

"Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you," he wrote on his Truth Social platform after meeting freed hostages.

"This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance."

Trump also warned of repercussions for Gaza as a whole, where virtually the entire population has been displaced by Israel's relentless military campaign in response to Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack.

"To the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD!"

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasim said Trump's words pushed Israel to disregard the terms of a ceasefire in place since January 19.

"These threats complicate matters regarding the ceasefire agreement and encourage the occupation to avoid implementing its terms," Qasim said in a statement, urging the United States to pressure Israel to enter the ceasefire's second phase.

'Catastrophic'

The first phase of the truce ended at the weekend after six weeks of relative calm that included exchanges of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

While Israel has said it wants to extend the first phase until mid-April, Hamas has insisted on a transition to the second phase, which should lead to a lasting ceasefire.

Israel has ramped up its rhetoric and halted the flow of goods and supplies into Gaza.

"Hamas has indeed suffered a severe blow, but it has not yet been defeated. The mission is not yet accomplished," Israel's new military chief Eyal Zamir warned Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, France, Britain and Germany jointly called the humanitarian situation in Gaza "catastrophic," and urged Israel to ensure the "unhindered" delivery of aid.

South Africa said Israel's restriction of aid into Gaza amounted to using starvation as a weapon of war.

"We lack drinking water. People are complaining of lack of water in general. We cannot get rid of the waste, which affects the groundwater," Abu Hammam al-Hasanat, a 34-year-old who lives in the Gaza Strip, told AFP.

Talks with Hamas

Trump's hawkish language came after the United States confirmed unprecedented direct talks with Hamas, with the US envoy on hostage affairs, Adam Boehler, discussing American hostages.

"Look, dialogue and talking to people around the world to do what's in the best interest of the American people is something that the president" believes is right, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

The United States had refused direct contact with the Palestinian militants since banning them as a terrorist organisation in 1997. But Leavitt said the hostage envoy "has the authority to talk to anyone".

Five Americans are believed to remain among the hostages -- four have been confirmed dead and one, Edan Alexander, is believed to be alive.

The attack resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people, most of them civilians, while Israel's military retaliation in Gaza has killed at least 48,440 people, also mostly civilians, data from both sides shows.

Of the 251 captives taken during Hamas's attack, 58 remain in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military has confirmed are dead.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged Hamas to take seriously Trump's threats of retaliation.

"He doesn’t say these things and not mean it, as folks are finding out around the world. If he says he's going to do something, he'll do it," he said.

Doubts on Arab plan

Trump triggered global outrage by suggesting the United States "take over" the Gaza Strip and turn it into the "Riviera of the Middle East", while forcing its Palestinian inhabitants to relocate to Egypt or Jordan.

Arab leaders have sought support for an alternative plan that would finance Gaza's reconstruction through a trust fund, and would see the return of the Palestinian Authority to the territory.

Hugh Lovatt at the European Council on Foreign Relations said the Arab leaders' plan was "far more realistic than what the Trump administration is proposing".

But Ghassan Khatib, a Palestinian political analyst and former Palestinian Authority minister, was sceptical.

"It doesn't make sense to expect Israel to drop the plan of Trump and to adopt the plan of the Arabs. There's no chance."