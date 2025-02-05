Palestinian militant group Hamas on Wednesday condemned a proposal by US President Donald Trump to "take over" and "own" Gaza, saying it will fan the flames of Middle East violence.

Hamas said in a statement that the proposal "aiming for the United States to occupy the Gaza Strip" was "aggressive to our people and cause, won't serve stability in the region and will only put oil on the fire".

Hamas, which seized sole control of the Gaza Strip in 2007, is not a part of the Palestinian Authority, which is recognised by the international community but only has partial control of the West Bank.

Late on Tuesday, Trump revealed an extraordinary plan for the US to take over the strip, resettle Palestinians in other countries - whether they wanted to leave or not - and turn the territory into "the Riviera of the Middle East".

Reacting, far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich vowed to "definitively bury" the idea of a Palestinian state.

"The plan presented [Tuesday] by President Trump is the real answer to October 7," Smotrich said, referring to the 2023 attack on Israel that triggered the Gaza war.

"We will now work to definitively bury... the dangerous idea of a Palestinian state," he added on his Telegram account.

Meanwhile, a source in the Palestinian president's office said Mahmud Abbas travelled to Jordan Wednesday for talks with King Abdullah II shortly after the proposal.

Abbas, the source told AFP, is expected to discuss Trump's surprise proposal.

France rejects 'third-state control'

France meanwhile said Gaza should not be controlled by a third party.

"France will continue to campaign for the implementation of the two-state solution, the only one that can guarantee long-term peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike," the foreign ministry said.

The ministry added that the future of Gaza must not involve "control by a third state".

Egypt calls for reconstruction 'without Palestinians leaving

Separately Egypt called for the swift reconstruction of Gaza and said Palestinians should not have to leave the territory, where he said the Palestinian Authority should "assume its duties".

Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty's call came during pre-scheduled talks with Palestinian prime minister Mohammed Mustafa in Cairo, hours after a shock proposal from President Donald Trump for the United States to take over the Gaza Strip and resettle its people in other countries.

Trump has previously called for Palestinians to be moved from Gaza to Egypt and Jordan - both of which have flatly rejected the idea.

Egypt's foreign ministry statement on Wednesday stopped short of referring directly to Trump's latest announcement on a US takeover.

Abdelatty and Mustafa agreed on "the importance of moving forward with early recovery projects... at an accelerated pace... without the Palestinians leaving the Gaza Strip, especially with their commitment to their land and refusal to leave it", the Egyptian foreign ministry said.

Egypt and Jordan, key US allies, have both said they would not participate in Trump's plan to "clean out" the territory, calling for the implementation of a two-state solution.

Abdelatty on Wednesday said Egypt believed in the "importance of empowering the Palestinian Authority politically and economically, and its assuming its duties in the Gaza Strip as part of the occupied Palestinian territories".