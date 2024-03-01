Lewis Hamilton warned his Mercedes team not to “get ahead of ourselves” on Thursday after unexpectedly topping the times ahead of team-mate George Russell in practice for this weekend’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion, who will leave Mercedes for Ferrari next year, said he felt much happier with the team’s new 2024 car, adding that there is more performance “to extract”.

“It’s a shock, but we’ll take it,” he said. “It feels like a race car for once.”

He acknowledged that although Mercedes had outpaced defending champion Max Verstappen’s Red Bull in qualifying trim, the Dutchman’s long run pace in race set-up was still much faster.

“Overall, I’m feeling much happier with the car than last year,” he said.

