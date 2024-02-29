Lewis Hamilton on Wednesday admitted he expects to ride an emotional rollercoaster this year, his last with Mercedes where he won six of his seven world titles.

The 39-year-old, who will race for Ferrari in 2025, said he had not lost any faith in the team he raced for since 2013 and was confident Mercedes had a bright future.

“It’s the same as any other year. It is emotional and every week will be emotional,” he said ahead of Saturday’s season-opener in Bahrain.

“I truly believe that this team (Mercedes) is going to win another championship. It’s an incredible group of people and it’s really well run.

“Mercedes has such an incredible history and from the board down they are really heavily invested in racing and so many areas.

