Ħamrun Spartans defender Christian Rutjens is set to be summoned in front of the Malta FA Disciplinary Commissioner following a recommendation made to the Malta FA by the world governing body FIFA.

The issue centres around the complaint made by Hibernians FC against the result of their Premier League match against Ħamrun Spartans, which the latter won 2-1.

The Paolites had argued that Rutjens was ineligible to play the match as he had a two-match ban that he had failed to serve since leaving Floriana two seasons ago.

Since then, Rutjens went on to play for Italian side Foggia and Chindia, in Romania before returning to the Maltese Premier League in January when he joined Ħamrun Spartans.

