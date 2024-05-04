The streets of Ħamrun were flooded in red and black on Saturday after the Spartans lifted their 10th premier league trophy.

Ħamrun cemented their season after a 1-1 draw against Hibernians at the end of a campaign which saw them constantly fighting for first place with Floriana FC.

Saturday’s final match turned into a title party for the Spartans who had already assured themselves of winning their title the previous week after crushing Floriana 5-0.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Thousands of Spartans fans thronged the Enclosure Stand at the National Stadium and provided a party atmosphere even before the match had started.

Their celebration party reached fever pitch at the final whistle when club captain Steve Borg was presented with the league trophy by MFA president Bjorn Vassallo.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The 10th premier league win in the club’s history means the Spartans will finally get to add their first star to the club badge, with the new detail set to be embroidered on next season’s kits.

After the final whistle was blown and the trophy handed, supporters left Ta' Qali and headed to Ħamrun, with St Joseph High Street decked out in red and black streamers, balloons and banners celebrating the title.

As crowds gathered in Ħamrun, celebrations grew even more colourful, with people affixing large flags, palm fronds and even giant papier mache trophies to their cars like make-shift carnival floats.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

In a video message posted to Facebook earlier, Ħamrun Spartans club president Joseph Portelli told supporters that their day to celebrate had finally come.

“Let’s have fun, let’s make sure nobody gets hurt, but ultimately let’s celebrate,” he said.

“Don’t forget this is our special day because now we finally got our star,” Portelli added.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli