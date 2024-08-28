A statue featuring Ħamrun’s patron has made it to Rome safe and sound, accompanied by almost 1,000 people from the locality.

This is the first time the life-size statue of St Cajetan left the parish church since it was completed by sculptor Carlo Darmanin in 1885.

It is now at the Basilica of Sant'Andrea della Valle, which does not have its own titular statue.

The journey marks the 500th anniversary of the foundation of the Order of Theatines, and the statue itself will be used in a procession on September 14 from there to the Vatican’s St Peter’s, where it is expected to stay for a few days.