Ħamrun Spartans and Birkirkara are set for their biggest match of the season when they face off in the Finalissima of the 360 Sports Malta Premier at the National Stadium on Saturday evening (kick-off: 6pm).

The anticipation for Saturday's final has reached fever pitch among both clubs’ fans as tickets for tonight’s showdown have been selling like hot cakes, and it is expected that over 10,000 fans are set to throng the National Stadium to watch their heroes attempt to secure the title crown.

Both Ħamrun Spartans and Birkirkara head into Saturday's Finalissima in great spirit after battling victories over Floriana and Sliema Wanderers in the Top Four semi-finals in midweek and will be keen to finish the job and take home the title crown.

For the Spartans, Saturday's match is an opportunity to secure their 11th title crown and their third in succession, a scenario that very few people believed could happen for much of this season, given the lack of consistency shown by the team and which cost the job of former coach Alessandro Zinnari.

The arrival of Winston Muscat in February has inevitably helped them to steady the ship as particularly in the Closing Round Top Six, the Spartans have shown an improved consistency in results that kept them in the title race.

