SLIEMA WANDERERS 0

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 0

SLIEMA WANDERERS

R. Al Tumi, J. Borg, J. Minala, V. Plut (80 D. Kondrakov), S. Da Mata (83 E. Agius), M. Beerman, J. Arthur (90 N Frendo), G. Alcino, C. Kouao, H. Murillo, G. Acheampong.

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

H. Bonello, S. Borg, L. Montebello, R. Prsa, E. Freitas, U. Duranovic, Ederson (70 J, Mbong), JC. Corbalan (83 Y. Nenov), E. Marcelina, R. Camenzuli, Jonny (70 S. Painstil).

Referee: Ishmael Barbara.

Yellow cards: Minala, Bruno, Marcelina,

Red card: Minala (S) 63.

Ħamrun Spartans were held to a frustrating goalless draw by ten-man Sliema Wanderers to see their gap at the top cut to three points by nearest rivals Floriana.

The Spartans wasted numerous chances in the second half while Sliema goalkeeper Rashed Al Tumi produced several saves to thwart Uros Duranovic.

The league leaders should have sealed three points in the second half when Sliema were reduced to ten men. But the Blues held on to remain unbeaten against Ħamrun this season.

On nine minutes, Gustavo Alcino failed to stop Duranovic in the Sliema box and was relieved when RAl Tumi blocked the Montenegrin striker’s effort.

