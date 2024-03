Ħamrun Spartans regained the top spot in the BOV Premier League after a comfortable 4-0 victory over Mosta in Sunday’s early kick-off.

Forward Luke Montebello, winner of January’s Player of the Month, cemented his lead in the league’s scoring charts with another brace, moving to 18 goals.

Luciano Zauri’s Ħamrun are back first on 49 points, one point above Floriana who defeated Sirens on Saturday.

More details on SportsDesk.