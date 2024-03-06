Ħamrun Spartans striker Luke Montebello is the BOV Player of the Month for January 2024.

The 28-year-old forward consolidated his fine form earning himself the second individual award this season following the one in November 2023.

The current top scorer in the BOV Premier League, Montebello was without a doubt the protagonist in Ħamrun’s emphatic 7-1 victory over Balzan where he grabbed four goals and was named Man of the Match.

Balzan went ahead early in the game, but Montebello restored parity in the ninth minute with a penalty. He added his second just after the hour mark after receiving an assist from Jonny while grabbing two more goals in stoppage time to take his tally to four and putting himself at the top of the scorer’s table.

