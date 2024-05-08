With veiled threats and, sometimes, direct attacks aimed at our judiciary, it has long been coming. We have been witnessing external and internal influence attempts for several weeks now. This government has been constantly overreaching its authority to sway our courts and this can only deepen alarm about the rule of law in our country.

Having already undermined the constitutional and institutional functions of such authorities as the ombudsman, the attorney general, the standards commissioner, the Planning Authority and parliament itself, the executive, in the form of the current government, is now turning its guns on the independence and autonomy of the judiciary.

Undermining judicial independence flies directly in the face of the rule of law, which, one would have thought, a prime minister, his cabinet of ministers, the commissioner of police and an AG, not to mention also the president, held close to their hearts.

Robert Abela has long been out of order and playing to the populist trope that the judiciary is part of an establishment elite and has to be brought into line.

Our prime minister is proving to be a populist leader and his hangers-on do not like having to conform to the rule of law. They actually do not like any rules of their own making. Since it is judges and magistrates who are supposed to be the guardians of the law, they are now first in the line of fire, having transformed other fundamental, constitutional and institutional organs into dysfunctional entities.

Challenges to the rule of law emerge when populists use their platforms to stoke resentment of others or to exploit public frustration with undesirable, albeit just, judicial decisions. They, then, go on to erode the legal institutions that provide protection and, by doing so, they concentrate their own power. It often starts in ways that can be dismissed as of little consequence and we should not be sanguine about our own safeguards.

When any court case goes against the government or interferes with political goals, we see the prime minister, a former disgraced prime minister, or some other minister exploiting every opportunity or circumstance to put either formal or informal pressure on the court.

Such government attacks risk giving the impression that the courts are being pressured to rule in Abela’s favour. The prime minister has lately been coming under fire for his repeated and unwarranted attacks on the judiciary, which could be undermining judicial independence and threatening Maltese democracy.

The executive is, thus, acting in a constitutionally unhelpful and inappropriate manner, and it is imperative to prevent any impression that the judiciary is prone to being influenced by some sort of ministerial or other subtle pressure. The government’s actions risk giving the impression that, whenever the courts rule in its favour, they do so out of fear of the consequences if they do not.

Ministers and the government-leaning press have repeatedly attacked people who take the government to court and judges and magistrates who rule in their favour. They have made veiled (and not so veiled) threats towards the judiciary, with the prime minister threatening consequences if the ‘establishment’ has its way.

Most government attacks on our judiciary are unwarranted and/or misleading.

Almost branded enemies of the people by the Labour-leaning media and propagandists and falsely accused of taking sides, the judiciary is under threat, as is democracy. The government seems determined to control the independent judiciary.

Those same labour exponents have been describing the system as a crook-coddling criminal justice system and vowing to root out the rightist culture of so much of the criminal justice establishment. We even had a renowned staunch Labourite going on air and churning out invectives against Magistrate Gabriella Vella, with her photo prominently displayed behind his back.

With no respect for truth or the rule of law, we have an executive that, perhaps uniquely, has no intention of deferring to the courts or to parliament or being in any way bound by the law, with institutions, not least the judiciary, expected to bend to the whims of the prime minister and his supplicants. Politicians who value democracy and citizens who value their rights must not allow this to happen.

The impacts are worrying, and I am sure that the judiciary is concerned about the government’s attitude towards them.

The executive has a legal duty to uphold the independence of the judiciary. There is also a constitutional convention by which MPs will show due inhibition when commenting on judicial actions and decisions, meaning ministers should not criticise the judiciary outside parliament.

An independent judiciary is a concern for every single citizen because it is essential for a functioning democracy. The courts make sure the executive obeys the law set down by the democratically elected parliament. They allow citizens to hold our government accountable when it treats us unlawfully.

If citizens believe judges and magistrates are making decisions based on fear of political consequences rather than on the law, they will lose confidence in our justice system. As a result, the government becomes less accountable, parliament less authoritative and Malta less democratic.

Malta is recognised as one of the best places in the world to settle courtroom disputes and our legal system enjoys the highest esteem of any on the globe. That will not last if we squander the fundamental values that give it that clout.

Our government should keep its hands off our highly esteemed judiciary.

Mark Said is a lawyer.