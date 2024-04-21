The GLOBE (Global Learning and Observations to Benefit the Environment) programme is an international science and education programme that promotes scientific literacy and builds connections bet­ween people passionate about the environment.

GLOBE has three primary goals: increasing environmental awareness, contributing to increased scientific understanding of the Earth and supporting improved student achievement in science and mathematics. Students, teachers, researchers and lifelong learners can connect with the programme’s global community by participating in GLOBE.

GLOBE learners also investigate and study Earth System Science through their own research projects and those led by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). These projects can centre around one of GLOBE’s various protocols, campaigns or other data initiatives. By partici­pating in these initiatives, GLOBE community members are inspired to collect, submit and analyse GLOBE data from other members worldwide.

With the support of NASA and the federal science agencies that sponsor GLOBE, namely the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the National Science Foundation (NSF), and the US Department of State (DoS), GLOBE engages learners in the scientific process and advances scientific literacy and diplomacy. This serves as a bridge between today’s researchers and tomorrow’s.

Through hands-on activities and data collection, students in Malta contribute valuable information to global scientific research while gaining a deeper understanding of their local environment.

GLOBE Malta students are making cloud observations, investigating surface temperatures, analysing urban heat islands, measuring rainfall, observing tree growth, measuring tree height, studying water bodies, and examining air quality and soil moisture content.

Students upload the data collected on the GLOBE website. Feedback from students, teachers, heads of schools, and parents shows how exciting and worthwhile this programme is. It also highlights increased student engagement in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

The GLOBE 2024 virtual student conference showcased the remarkable work of GLOBE students from nine countries across Europe and Eurasia, including three schools from Malta. Approximately 300 attendees from 19 countries joined, indicating strong interest and support for the event.

For the first time, exceptional projects were recognised in six categories, with 12 projects receiving awards, including packages of GLOBE materials. Gozo College Sir Arturo Mercieca Rabat Primary School was one of the schools awarded.

In conclusion, the GLOBE programme is an excellent platform for students and lifelong learners to engage in scientific inquiry, contribute to global environmental awareness and understanding and to become agents of change.

Ramona Mercieca is GLOBE Malta deputy coordinator.

Sound Bites

• GLOBE empowers students to become global citizens by fostering collaboration and scientific inquiry. Students in Malta develop critical thinking skills and a deeper appreciation for their environment by participating in GLOBE.

• You can contribute to scientific research through the GLOBE programme by downloading the GLOBE Observer App and joining a global effort to collect environmental data. Whether observing clouds, measuring tree heights, or documenting land cover, your input helps us understand our planet.

DID YOU KNOW?

• Over 125 countries participate in the GLOBE programme, emphasising its global reach and impact.

• GLOBE encourages citizen science, empowering individuals worldwide to contribute to scientific research.

• Students in Malta use GLOBE protocols to study various environmental phenomena, including weather patterns, urban heat islands and air quality.

• GLOBE provides free resources and training for educators, ensuring accessibility and effectiveness in classrooms.

• More than 250 million measurements have been contributed to the GLOBE database.

For more trivia, see: www.um. edu.mt/think.