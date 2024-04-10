A handwriting expert has testified that "discrepancies" were found in cheques given to former Marsaxlokk parish priest Luke Seguna.

The writing of whoever signed those cheques did not match the issuer's but neither did they match Seguna's.

The case against Seguna, who is accused of misappropriating some €500,000 from 150 parishioners over a ten-year span continued on Tuesday.

The priest has pleaded not guilty.

Last November calligraphy expert Joseph Mallia was tasked with examining several APS Bank cheques, comparing the writing on those cheques with the handwriting of the issuer, Louis Caruana, as well as that of the accused.

Caruana was a dementia patient who has since died.

On Tuesday the expert reported on his findings, explaining that the signature on some of the cheques matched Seguna’s handwriting.

However, some discrepancies were noted in the writing of those signatures.

Characteristic points in the samples taken from Caruana and Seguna, which helped the expert determine whether there was a match, were not found on the cheque signatures.

Asked to clarify, the expert said that those signatures did not match the flow of writing of whoever signed off on the cheque.

The rest of the writing, for instance, “Pay so and so….”, matched Seguna’s handwriting but the signature was dubious.

“There were no complete characteristic points matching Seguna’s,” the expert explained.

“So from your observation, the likelihood is that the signatures were not compatible with the accused’s handwriting,” defence lawyer Jose’ Herrera asked.

“Yes,” replied Mallia.

“So probably he [the accused] did not write them,” added the lawyer.

But the expert clarified that “to be fair, whoever copies someone’s handwriting would try to copy that script as much as possible….Based on [the documents] I saw, there were no characteristic points compatible with Seguna’s.”

An assistant court registrar informed presiding Magistrate Rachel Montebello that the magisterial inquiry into the priest’s missing laptop was still pending.

Parishioners 'satisfied' with how money was spent

Three Marsaxlokk parishioners also testified.

One was a catechist at the parish who confirmed that she regularly donated money during mass and also contributed to the ‘arbural’ system for two or three years, paying a €10 monthly contribution or one annual lump sum.

She would hand her donations to Fr Luke, issuing cheques to “Marsaxlokk parish” for the needs of the church.

Although she could not remember if she had been given receipts for her donations, she could see that works on the parish church, such as the restoration of the church organ and paintings, were done.

Her name was also put down on the church records confirming her donations.

When asked by defence lawyer Matthew Xuereb, she confirmed that she was “satisfied” that the projected works were done.

Another parishioner who turned to Fr Luke when going through a rough patch said that he looked upon the former parish priest as “his friend.”

The man had given Fr Luke a €150 cheque as “something back for his time.”

The last witness was involved in Marsaxlokk’s fireworks organization.

They had organized some “three or four” fundraising events, such as barbecues, together with Fr Luke.

When COVID-19 broke out, it put an end to those events.

Once expenses were deducted, the proceeds were shared between the organization and the parish, the witness said, explaining that Fr Luke would pay for insurance to cover fireworks displays and other feast activities.

Profits from those social events ranged between €300 and €700, while the insurance cost some €3000.

Permits were issued regularly and Fr Luke always paid for the insurance.

The case continues.

AG lawyers Ramon Bonett Sladden and Andrea Zammit prosecuted.

Lawyers Jose’ Herrera, Matthew Xuereb and Alex Scerri Herrera are defence counsel.

Lawyer Stefano Filletti is appearing parte civile for the Malta Archdiocese.