The number of people using the farries across Grand Harbour and Marsamxett has surged since the service was made free of charge for holders of the Tal-Linja card.

Transport Minister Chris Bonett announced on Wednesday that 107,777 passengers used the ferries in February this year, a jump of 42,000 over the 65,368 users in February last year.

This, the minister said in a Facebook post, showed that government efforts to promote alternative transport, reduce road congestion and retain more money in people's pockets, were bearing fruit.

Plans to make the harbour ferries free of charge were first announced by the then transport minister, Aaron Farrugia, in December last year. He had also pointed out that the government had built a new “state-of-the-art terminal” in Cospicua and a new terminal in Sliema would be operational in March.

Works on the new quay and terminal on the Sliema Strand started back in April 2019, with plans for the project to be completed by 2020. The delay in the project was attributed to rough seas and a contractor not meeting established deadlines. Last year, Infrastructure Malta said the works would be completed and running by the third quarter of 2023, saying at the time that “final works” were taking place.

Crossings across the harbour previously cost €1.50 or €2.80 return.

New pier for Valletta boatmen

Meanwhile, Infrastructure Malta said on Wednesday that it had completed the installation of a platform at Barriera Wharf, Valletta, to be used by the boatmen operating between Cottonera to the Valletta waterfront.