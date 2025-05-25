Momentum chairperson Arnold Cassola has poured scorn on Transport Minister Chris Bonett’s claim that recent infrastructure projects have modernised Malta.

The two were taking part in a conference entitled ‘Urban Malta’ on Thursday morning organised by the Malta Institute of Management at the Corinthia St George Hotel.

During an interview with TVM’s Glenn Falzon, Bonett said completed projects such as the Marsa flyover and Central Link, as well as the ongoing Msida creek project, were necessary to modernise Malta and deal with increasing demand.

“The Msida creek project will also encourage alternative modes of transport and provide urban greening, so it’s unfair when people characterise it merely as a flyover,” the minister said.

However, during a subsequent interview at the conference with Times of Malta’s James Cummings, Cassola described Bonett’s claims as “crap”.

“There is no change in culture. What Infrastructure Malta is doing at the moment is implementing methods from the 1960s that other countries are now moving away from,” Cassola said, while dubbing the Msida creek project as being cruel on residents who live nearby.

The government, Cassola insisted, needed to be humble enough to admit its vision had failed.

“The first thing it needs to do is stop widening roads and focus on a mass public transport system. But do it seriously and don’t take people for a ride.”

The Momentum chairperson said his party would prioritise a 24-hour public transport system and introduce paid parking for non-residents in busy towns.

Cassola conceded that the government’s recently announced incentives to encourage young people to put off buying a car were positive.

“The only thing I would change is that the cash grants should go towards funding the purchase of a scooter,” he said.

In his interview, Bonett said he wanted to be the minister who would be remembered for improving connectivity by sea.

“We will soon announce new ferry routes that will connect various towns on the east coast,” he said.

Another priority, the minister said, was shifting culture away from being car-centric, starting with young people.

“Things haven’t changed much since I was young. Ninety per cent of 18-year-olds are still doing a driving test. This is because a car gives you a false sense of freedom – that you can choose when to leave and when to arrive at your destination. The first part is true, the second, not so much,” he said, while pointing out that in some European countries, the age limit to acquire a scooter licence is as low as 14.