The police are seeking the public's help to trace a 15-year-old girl who has gone missing.

Sharona Grima was last seen in the vicinity of Mġarr, Malta.

She was wearing a light grey top, black shorts, white shoes and a black back bag.

Anyone knowing her whereabouts can phone the police - even anonymously - on 2122 4001/119 or pass on the information at the nearest police station.