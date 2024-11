The police are searching for Redeemer Bonello, who is wanted by court order.

Police said on Friday that a magistrate ordered Bonello be traced in connection with a pending court case.

Anyone with any information, is kindly asked to contact the Police by sending a message via their Facebook page or call the Police GHQ, even anonymously, on 21 224001 / 119 or at the nearest Police Station and quote number 25/2024.