Police are on the hunt for Clint Bonnici, who is wanted by a magistrate in connection with an ongoing court case.

The police issued a wanted notice and photo of Bonnici on Saturday, together with a request for the public's help in tracking him down.

Anyone with information about Bonnici can provide it confidentially to the police by contacting them on Facebook Messenger or by phone on 21224001/119, quoting case number 15/2025.

Reports can also be filed at police stations.