Martin George Walker, 48, has been reported missing, the police said on Thursday.

The man was last seen in Marsa and he was wearing a red t-shirt, shorts and was carrying a black pouch.

Walker is known to be a regular visitor in the Qawra area.

Anyone with any information about this person can pass it on to the Police, even confidentially on Police HQ numbers 21 224001/119 or at the nearest Police Station.