Anyone who met Pope Francis knew he 'loved us', Archbishop Charles Scicluna said on Tuesday evening, in a mass for the repose of the soul of the late pontiff.

"Those of us who met him or feel part of the Catholic family felt his love," he said.

"His very demeanour, his gaze, and his eagerness to be close to the vulnerable revealed a shepherd who deeply loved his people."

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Scicluna was speaking to a packed St John's co-Cathedral, in a mass held in tribute to the deceased pope.

At the start of the celebration, the archbishop was visibly emotional, his voice breaking as he held back tears.

The President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice and Malta's Ambassador to the Holy See were present for the mass, which was co-celebrated by Malta's Apostolic Nuncio and Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea Curmi, among others.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech was not present as he is on a working visit in China.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

'Apostle of God's mercy'

Scicluna said Francis was and remains an apostle of God's mercy, preaching the gospel through closeness, compassion, and tenderness.

"He worried that many perceived Christ's message as restrictive, yet he knew it was the source of true freedom, peace and joy, and that's why many of his early writings spoke about the joy of the gospel and of the faith," he said.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

"What a grace it would be if, like him, at the moment of our death, we could behold the small flame of faith within our hearts."

Reflecting on Francis' apostolic visit to Malta in 2022, Scicluna reminded the congregation that after the trip, the pontiff had observed that Malta could be a place where genuine dialogue flourishes and where foreigners can and should be truly respected, regardless of their origin.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Pope's death sent shockwaves across the globe

Pope Francis died of a stroke, causing a coma and "irreversible" heart failure on Monday, almost a month after having been discharged from five weeks in hospital, where he nearly succumbed to double pneumonia.

The 88-year-old Catholic leader died at 7.35am in his apartment at the Santa Marta residence in the Vatican.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

On Tuesday morning the Vatican released a photo and video of the Argentine pontiff in his simple, open coffin, dressed in a red robe, black shoes and with the papal mitre on his head and a rosary in his hand.

The Vatican announced the funeral will take place on Saturday at 10.00am Malta time and is expected to draw in large crowds, including many of world's most powerful leaders.