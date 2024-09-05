TV host Karl Stagno Navarra said on Thursday that constant threats by a man who chased him over an unsettled debt had driven him to report the matter to the police or else kill himself.

“I don’t report people easily. My choice was either to commit suicide or file a report,” the ONE TV presenter said when testifying at the first hearing against a single father who was remanded in custody last week after pleading not guilty to violently insulting and threatening the broadcaster.

Jean Pierre Schembri, a 47-year-old maintenance worker from Żebbuġ, is accused of harassment, causing Stagno Navarra to fear violence, insulting and threatening and slightly injuring him, causing wilful damage to his property as well as misuse of electronic communications equipment.

Stagno Navarra presented a pen drive with screenshots of the threatening messages, as well as audio recordings of voice calls from the accused and images of damages at his home.

The dispute stemmed from the sale of a car by Schembri to Stagno Navarra in a part exchange agreement.

Stagno Navarra said he had started making monthly payments to Schembri who at first issued signed receipts accordingly.

But then, Schembri did not issue any further receipts.

Stagno Navarra said he jotted down subsequent payments in a booklet which he presented to Schembri to sign.

There were five more payments, each varying between €300 and €500.

But, he said, Schembri refused to sign, saying he could not identify the signatures on the booklet.

No receipts were issued since June 2021 and Schembri did not transfer the car ownership.

And although he handed over money for the licence, Schembri had not paid for the licence renewal, Stagno Navarra said.

Moreover, the car was no longer in his possession. Schembri took it back two years ago.

'Blackmail'

Stagno Navarra claimed he was being blackmailed.

He said that on August 8, he handed €400 to Schembri when they met at Hamrun.

A few days later, Schembri demanded the same amount.

“I’m going to commit suicide,” Stagno Navarra said he told Schembri.

“It’s your business,” came the reply.

Stagno Navarra said matters came to a head when he reported his issue to the police.

Schembri turned up at his home, banging on the front door with his crash helmet.

Fearing public embarrassment and that the man outside would damage the glass panels on his door, Stagno Navarra said he opened the door.

As he did so Schembri swung his helmet, smashing a vase, and then tried to strangle him.

“All the swear words in the audio messages he sent me would cause my mobile to melt,” said the witness. Those recordings were played out in court.

Stagno Navarro said he felt "liberated" when Schembri was remanded in custody last week. He could finally “open the curtains” at home.

He recalled that when he had previously warned Schembri that he would call the police, Schembri replied: “you won’t do it because you’re scared of me.”

Submissions on bail

After hearing that testimony, the court heard submissions on bail.

Defence lawyer Lennox Vella said that the defendant had sole care and custody of a young daughter. Moreover, he had a full-time job.

The court, he said, could grant bail against stringent conditions. The defendant now “knew well enough” that if he breached those conditions he would go back to jail.

Lawyer Franco Debono, appearing for Stagno Navarra, pointed out that all that the victim wanted was “to live his life in peace.”

If the defendant had any claims, he was to pursue them through lawful means.

Magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busuttil upheld the request for bail against a deposit of €500, a personal guarantee of €2,500, daily signing of the bail book, and a curfew between 8pm and 7am.

The magistrate warned Schembri not to go to approach or contact Stagno Navarra in any manner.

A protection order to that effect, issued at the arraignment, remains in place.

Inspector Doriette Cuschieri prosecuted.