Popular reality television franchise Big Brother could be hitting local screens soon, a new website teased on Friday.

The website has a black background with a blinking eye — an image associated with the franchise — the hashtag #HeIsWatching and a countdown set to end on Monday.

Several local influencers, including singers Matt Blxk and Gaia Cauchi, took to Instagram to post the image of the eye and quote the hashtag.

The quote is synonymous with the international reality television franchise Big Brother, inspired by the character and symbol Big Brother from George Orwell’s dystopian novel Nineteen Eighty-Four, from where the slogan “Big Brother is watching you” originated.

He is Watching website is to launch on Monday. Photo:heiswatching.mt

The show features contestants called 'housemates' who live together in a house isolated from the outside world and are continuously monitored during their stay by live television cameras and audio microphones.

Throughout the competition, contestants are voted out until only one remains and is crowned the winner, winning a cash prize.

The show was first broadcast in the Netherlands in 1999, and since 2023, there have been over 508 seasons of Big Brother in over 63 franchise countries and regions.

This will be the second TV reality franchise to hit the Maltese screens after the Maltese version of the ITV-hit show Love Island was broadcast for the first time last year. The popular TV dating show is now airing its second season.

Last year's show was a huge success, with almost a third of the country - 160,000 people - tuning in to watch the first episode.