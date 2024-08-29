Lack of infrastructure that makes it safe for pedestrians and cyclists to access local streets is discouraging people from maintaining an active lifestyle, according to a new government report.

The government, therefore, needs to prioritise making walking and cycling (known collectively as 'active mobility') safer and more attractive than car use, the consultative document, called Strategy for Health-Enhancing Physical Activity recommends.

The white paper was launched by health minister Jo Etienne Abela and Education Minister Clifton Grima on Thursday.

It highlights actions the government needs to take to get more of Malta’s population moving. Among others, it recommends improving Malta’s walkability and bikeability.

“In the EU, Malta recorded the lowest proportion of individuals who regularly engage in recreational or non-sport-related physical activity - including activities such as cycling - and one of the lowest proportions of individuals who walk at least four days a week,” the policy document notes.

“This likely implies a lack of safe walking, cycling, and micro-mobility infrastructure in Malta, possibly coupled with a poor bicycle culture,” it adds.

It suggests the drafting of national strategies for walking and cycling.

Walking routes should ensure that pedestrians can safely walk from one village centre to another and get to amenities like bus stops, ferry terminals, playgrounds, shops, and schools. Roads should also be safe for those commuting by bicycle, the document adds.

The document also notes that car-centric mobility has created unappealing and unsafe conditions for active transportation.

A modal shift from the car to walking, cycling, and public transport would change this.

“Road mobility strategies shall ensure that pedestrians, cyclists, users of micro-mobility, and collective transport are prioritized over private car use, in view of the negative environmental and health externalities of cars.”

Town spaces should also be accessible and appealing to encourage the elderly to walk more. Tree canopies should be given priority in urban environments to reduce heat and make the area more pleasant.

The strategy, which is up for consultation as of Friday, comes as three-quarters of Malta’s adult population rarely or never participate in active recreational activities like cycling, dancing, or gardening.

Obesity rates in men (31%) and women (27%) are also significantly higher than the European Union average (17% for men and 16% for women). Obesity rates in children have also been increasing in recent years.

Heart disease, cancer, and diabetes are all associated with a sedentary lifestyle and obesity.

The health ministry document suggests introducing a minimum number of hours for physical activity in schools. Schools should have adequate facilities that encourage being active, and school trips should also promote physical activity.

Stakeholders can provide there feedback here.