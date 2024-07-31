The health ministry has extended its urgent call for private operators to provide emergency health services for the third time, as private hospitals continue to seek clarifications.

St Thomas Hospital, St James Capua and Da Vinci Health have all expressed an interest in responding to the call first issued on July 12.

They were originally given just eight days to apply, as the health ministry battled to solve overcrowding and waiting times of up to 12 hours at Mater Dei’s emergency department.

The call will now run into its fourth week, with a deadline that has been extended three times and is now set to close on August 7.

A spokesperson for St Thomas told Times of Malta they intend to submit a proposal but some points “remain unclear”.

These include forecast patient volumes and other operational details.

Da Vinci confirmed they too intend to participate provided “the referrals are based on the services they can offer.”

St. Anne’s Clinic ruled out participating altogether.

“While we work with government closely on other PPPs, St Anne’s cannot help with an emergency room on the scale the government requires.”

Earlier this month, St James Capua showed interest in the proposal. Its chairman Josie Muscat affirmed his hospital’s capability to meet the government requirements.

Over the past four weeks, private healthcare operators have been seeking clarifications to the original request for proposals, independently from each other.

Successful bidders had to prepare their facilities to enter service within four weeks of signing the contract.

Asked whether St Thomas would have to employ additional personnel, a spokesperson said, “this depends on the daily number of patients expected to require assistance [and] the matter is being discussed with the authorities.”

“Our facilities are already well-equipped to handle emergency cases, but we are assessing whether minor upgrades or modifications are needed to accommodate the specific requirements,” he added.

Da Vinci said that to provide the services requested, they would need to employ more doctors, nurses and security officers but the facilities they currently have do not require major alterations.

It criticised the design of the request for proposals as “restrictive like a one-size-fits-all”, highlighting that not all private healthcare facilities have the same capabilities and strengths.

Private operators have been asked to provide services that include the treatment of uncomplicated head injuries, wounds requiring suturing, chest infections, urinary and skin infections, stable abdominal pains and gastroenteritis.

The health ministry has offered a fee structure that ranges from €30 per GP consultation to €200 per 24-hour in-patient stay.

St Thomas Hospital believes this is “generally fair and reflective of the services outlined.”

“However, we are reviewing the details to ensure it aligns with the operational costs and the level of care we aim to provide."

Da Vinci said it considers the fees “acceptable, but others are inadequate and do not address the potential additional expenses that often need to be incurred.”

St Thomas anticipates it will be able to provide the required services within a few weeks after receiving the final go-ahead.

St Thomas is situated in Qormi but runs a sister facility – the Good Samaritan Hospital – in St Paul’s Bay. Da Vinci Health runs a facility in Birkirkara.

Ministry sources had previously told Times of Malta that there are four or five operators capable of providing the services required.

Health minister Minister Jo Etienne Abela said on Saturday that outsourcing care “was not crisis management.”