A new helpline aimed at assisting patients to see whether they should go to Mater Dei’s emergency department has been launched by the Health Ministry.

The free telemedicine helpline service, accessible by dialling 1400, is available to people aged between 16 - 69. It is intended to ease pressure on emergency services by guiding patients to the most appropriate level of care based on their symptoms.

Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela announced the helpline on Tuesday afternoon, saying the project had been in development for about a year and a half.

“By using telemedicine we are going to triage patients from their home to an area of care that best suits them,” Abela said.

The helpline is meant to be used directly by patients, not on their behalf. It targets those who are unsure whether their condition constitutes an emergency.

Abela cited examples of people who should use 1400, such as those with suspected broken bones or appendicitis symptoms. However, he stressed that symptoms like chest pain should still warrant immediate transfer to Mater Dei.

“The emergency number 112 will not stop, the two services will work hand in hand. 112 is receiving a lot of calls which are not emergencies," said Abela.

Patients deemed not to require emergency treatment at Mater Dei will be directed to private hospitals such as Da Vinci, St Thomas or St James’ or to local health centres.

Medical professionals will initially handle the calls, but the system will eventually incorporate artificial intelligence to assist in diagnosis. The minister said this functionality is expected to be introduced by the end of the year, describing its use as “quite novel”.

The ministry hopes that the service will help reduce unnecessary visits to Mater Dei’s emergency department by around 50 people per day, streamlining medical services and reducing waiting times.