The fraud and theft that were part of the Vitals hospitals deal were evident to all those who read the magisterial inquiry report. and the real victims were the users of Malta's health services, ADPD The Green Party said on Thursday.

Party leader Sandra Gauci said at a press conference that there was no doubt that former prime minister Joseph Muscat, his chief of staff Keith Schembri and former minister Konrad Mizzi had to be held to account for their actions.

But in the meantime, the health service could not keep up with demand and waiting lists were growing longer. That was what the consequences of fraud and corruption were about.

Indeed, action should have been taken earlier, with the scandal already evident in a 2020 report by the Audit Office which made clear that this was an arranged concession designed for public funds to be used for private gain.

Jack Tolu, ADPD treasurer and election candidate, said the health sector in general had suffered while the Vitals fraud was underway, but none more than the mental health sector, with the mental health hospital reduced to a disgrace.

As a consequence of the scandal, some of society's most vulnerable people found a lack of support and care and were placed at greater risk.

Party secretary Ralph Cassar said the EU needed to ensure that all member states had access to affordable medicines and effective medical care.