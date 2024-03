A form of packaged sheep cheese sold locally should not be consumed because chemicals from ink used to print its packaging may have leached into it, health authorities have warned.

The Environmental Health Directorate issued a consumer alert for batches of 150g Yayla Schafskase sheep’s cheese with a best before date of 12/06/2024.

The alert is an EU-wide one issued through the EU’s rapid alert system.

For further information, contact the Health Inspectorate Services at admin.ehd@gov.mt.