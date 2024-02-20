Juggling office and family life can be a daunting task – especially during the school holidays, when the office grind has to carry on, and children have a full fun agenda – but most childcare centres are closed.

Kids Camp Malta is a new camp established with parents in mind. This new initiative aims to bridge the gap in schooling to allow working parents to work without any worry, while their little ones are taken care of in a caring and professional manner. Targeted at kids aged three to nine, the Kids Camp will run on the days when schools and summer schools are closed.

Kids Camp Malta will be open for Easter holidays, starting from March 25 till April 5. The Camp will also run in July in the week after schools end and before most summer schools start.

It will also be open during the Santa Marija week when most summer schools are having a break, and in the week after summer schools end and before children embark on a new scholastic year.

Further details can be found on the Facebook page Kids Camp Malta or by e-mail info@kidscampmalta.com.