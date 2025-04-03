The road from the Valletta World War II monument to Castille is the street that saw the most traffic fines being issued by Transport Malta in the first quarter of last year.

The list does not include traffic fines issued by police and LESA.

Data provided to parliament by Transport Minister Chris Bonett shows that 102 contraventions were given out on Triq Girolamo Cassar in January, February, and March, 2024.

The 100 infringements issued on a street in the Corradino Industrial Estate, It-Telgħa ta’ Ras Ħanżir, made it the second street where most tickets were issued.

The data provided to parliament.

Ninety-one tickets were handed out at the airport, the data shows.

Bonett was answering a parliamentary question put forward by PN MP Jerome Caruana Cilia, who asked for the 10 roads in Malta where the most citations were issued during the first three months of 2024.

A spokesperson for the ministry clarified the data presented reflects fines issued solely by Transport Malta.

Also featuring in the list is Triq Giuseppe Garibaldi – Marsa (79), Triq il-Mitjar – Luqa (73), Triq San Pawl – Valletta (62), Coast Road – Naxxar (56), Ħemsija – Rabat (51), Triq Elija Zammit – St Julian’s (46), Triq il-Buqana – Rabat (43).