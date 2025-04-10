The government body that regulates energy and water announced a series of updated schemes on Thursday, including the introduction of a new grant for solar panels that directly connect to water heating systems.

The grant covers half of eligible costs, up to €700, for photovoltaic panels that generate electricity exclusively for water heating.

“The panels require minimal installation work compared to traditional solar water heaters,” Marjohn Abela, who heads the Regulator for Energy and Water Services, said.

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said the scheme and others that were announced were important to meet Malta’s environmental goals while reducing household costs.

Two schemes have also been expanded. The maximum you can receive from the heat pump water grant increased from €1,000 to €1,400, covering 50% of costs.

Those applying for a solar water heater grant can still receive up to 75 per cent of costs, but now the maximum funds available have gone up to €1,400, with an additional maintenance €500 grant available after five years.

The other REWS schemes you can tap into are:

Domestic well restoration grant

You can get a grant of 50% of eligible costs up to €1,000 to restore your domestic well or cistern intended to havest rainwater. This grant has been available for some years but has been extended until the end of this year.

Roof insulation and double glazing grant

You can get a grant to pay for half of the costs of retrofitted double glazing and roof insulation, each capped at €1,000. Where planning permission is required, you need to have obtained this first before applying.

Tap water filtration grant

This recently announced tap water filtration grant allows you to claim 60% of costs, up to €100. This aims to encourage people to drink tap water as part of a wider national initiative.

Reverse osmosis system grant

A 40% grant to install reverse osmosis systems, capped at €300, remains in place.

The schemes are all administered by the Regulator for Energy and Water Services.