Heritage Malta and a coalition of Gozo NGOs are objecting to the preservation method of a prehistoric mass grave containing human remains and pottery shards that were recently discovered on a proposed development site in Xagħra.

The state of the remains last week. Photo: Coalition of Gozitan NGOs

The find, dating back to the Neolithic period, is just 53 metres away from the Xagħra Stone Circle, a Neolithic mass grave, with features that indicate it may have been used as an extension to the known burial site.

When it was discovered during monitoring by the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage, the site was scheduled under Class A, the highest level of protection.

The remains are on a site that in 2023 (PA/00689/16) was greenlighted for the building of two houses with pools.

The same applicant - Anthony Magro - and architect David Vassallo this year submitted an application for "proposed works for the preservation of archaeological zone (following approval from SCH)".

They are proposing burying the remains under a rock garden.

Although the SCH did not object to the proposal, the national heritage agency objected on Thursday.

The burial site. Photo: SCH

Heritage Malta noted in its objection that the proposed site lies within the UNESCO buffer zone of the Ġgantija World Heritage Site, the Ġgantija Area of Archaeological Importance, the buffer zone of the Xagħra Circle (Brocktorf Circle), and probably right above the ‘Qaċċa Burial Cavities’ scheduled in 2020.

"The area of the proposed works is highly archaeologically sensitive. It is in the immediate context of the Xagħra Circle – the only Neolithic mass-burial site yet found in Gozo.

"It is highly probable that the ‘Qaċċa Burial Cavities’ very close by are part of the Xaghra Circle hypogeum or, at the very least, part of its wider context."

HM said it was objecting to the proposed works because they did not respect, reflect or aid in the interpretation of the present archaeology.

"The values of the site will be impacted by the design as proposed. Other impacts on the archaeological remains include potential water ingress. The planter as proposed will bear significant weight on any skeletal deposits," it added.

"It is proposed that any works are kept to a minimum and are more respectful of the prehistoric burials in the area."

The prehistoric mass grave found in Xagħra containing human remains and pottery shards, dating back to the neolithic period. Photo: SCH

'Expropriate the site'

A coalition of NGOs made up of Din l-Art Ħelwa Għawdex, Għawdix and Wirt Għawdex, meanwhile believes that the best way to preserve the remains would be to expropriate the site.

"These prehistoric human remains associated with the Xagħra Circle can produce invaluable data when properly investigated," they told the SCH this week.

"Future investigations of the remains and its surrounding area should also be planned together with a holistic approach for the Xagħra Circle/Brocktorff Circle area.

"The importance of this site is unparalleled for Gozo and we cannot afford to leave it to decay in its current state, or cover it up under a cheap disrespectful rock garden."

This recently discovered burial site lies within the Tal-Qaċċa area, which is just next to the Xagħra Circle Hypogeum - excavated between 1987 and 1994 by an Anglo-Maltese team of archaeologists. To date, the fields in which the Xagħra Circle lies remain private property.

The coalition believes the government should expropriate both sites.

The ancient cistern which is not marked on the plans risks getting destroyed with the superimposed rock garden according to a coalition of Gozitan NGOs (photo)

The coalition meanwhile referred to the mention of the SCH in the proposal's title (proposed works for preservation of archaeological zone (following approval from SCH), asking whether the superintendence will be in charge of the preservation of the archaeological zone.

They also raised concern about the lack of acknowledgement - in the development proposal - of a walled cistern at the foot of the burial cavities.

They believe the feature has not been properly investigated despite its close proximity to the burial cavities and Xagħra Circle and fear the cistern’s arched roof will be entirely demolished, with the cistern itself being filled in and covered by the proposed rock garden.

On Friday morning, a spokesperson for the coalition said the SCH had replied and said that although the suggestion of expropriation was discussed in the past, a verdict was never reached on the matter.

"The Superintendence will be exploring this avenue once again. With regards to the current proposal, please note that before the submission of the application, the applicant and architect did indeed reach out to the superintendence and suggested that they protect the site in question.

"As you are aware, the remains in the area are located very close to the surface, and simply backfilling the site is not a solution, as the backfill will shift with any rainfall, as happened in the past, and expose the remains once again."

Objections for PA/07005/24 close on Friday (today).