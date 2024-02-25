Heritage Malta is calling all history and national heritage enthusiasts to join in the activities listed in its newly- launched calendar.

Comprising more than 100 activities, the calendar is designed with both the public and people with more specific tastes in mind, and caters for all ages. The activities offer a full selection of experiences – from cooking sessions, curious adventures and courses on nature’s creatures for the youngest among us, to special openings of normally closed sites, activities linked to old traditions, sea tours, talks by curators and former shipyard workers, guided walks, unique exhibitions, equinox and solstice experiences, and exclusive activities for members and many more.

This year, the calendar is also endowed with activities organised as part of the maltabiennale.art programme, to be held between March 13 and May 31. Organised by MUŻA – the National Museum of Art, on behalf of Heritage Malta and Arts Council Malta, in cooperation with the ministry for foreign and European affairs and trade and the Malta Tourism Authority, the maltabiennale.art is the first initiative of its kind in our country.

Reenactment events will feature in this year’s calendar as well.

Heritage Malta CEO Noel Zammit commented that it is Heritage Malta’s duty not only to safeguard Malta’s heritage, but also to deliver it in an accessible and attractive manner to the public for appreciation and enjoyment. He said that this calendar of events embodies this mission, and urged the Maltese and Gozitan public to participate and take advantage of Heritage Malta’s Passport schemes.

One may access Heritage Malta’s calendar of activities here: https://issuu.com/heritagemt/docs/hm_events_calendar_2024 or by visiting Heritage Malta’s main museums and sites where you will be able to obtain a physical copy in the coming weeks.