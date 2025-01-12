Heritage Malta, in collaboration with Iċ-Ċentru tal-Ilsien Malti and St Vincent de Paul Long-term Care Facility, has delivered an introductory course on Maltese culture to a group of foreign carers working at the facility.

The eight-session course, which was a project initiated by Iċ-Ċentru tal-Ilsien Malti, was delivered primarily in Maltese, with English as a supporting language, and took place at the St Vincent de Paul premises in Luqa.

The final session and certificate awarding ceremony, however, were hosted at the Inquisitor’s Palace in Vittoriosa, offering participants an immersive historical experience.

To earn their certificates, attendees were also tasked with visiting three Heritage Malta sites of their choice during the course, fostering first-hand appreciation of Maltese heritage.

Kenneth Gambin, COO of Heritage Malta, emphasised the importance of such initiatives.

“Heritage Malta is committed to making Maltese culture more accessible to all, including those who may have fewer opportunities to engage with it. This course demonstrates how collaboration can empower individuals through history and heritage,” he said.

Iċ-Ċentru tal-Ilsien Malti’s acting CEO, Maris Camilleri, praised the initiative spearheaded by her predecessor, while commending the holistic dimension taken in the integration process of these carers, saying that, ‘‘the Maltese language cannot be appreciated fully without parallel knowledge, or awareness of the country’s history, which forged the very make-up of our unique language”.

The carers with their certificates.

Jorgen Souness, CEO of St Vincent de Paul Long-Term Care Facility, spoke about the importance of residents living in an environment where they feel respected and understood.

“Therefore, initiatives like these reflect our commitment not only to the professional development of employees but also to improving their communication with residents,” he added.

“Taking the time to learn the culture of a country, especially one as rich and unique as Malta’s, is no small feat, but these workers have embraced this challenge with determination,” Souness concluded, while praising the crucial contributions of everyone involved.

Vanessa Ciantar, assistant manager of Heritage Malta’s Education and Outreach Department, whose staff delivered the sessions with colleagues from the Inquisitor’s Palace, expressed her enthusiasm for the participants’ dedication.

She said: “The engagement of the carers has been inspiring. They not only gained historical knowledge but also embraced the Maltese language and culture, enriching their personal and professional lives.”

Heritage Malta said this initiative exemplifies its commitment to creating diverse and inclusive educational opportunities. Looking ahead, the agency aims to continue offering similar programmes, ensuring Maltese heritage reaches wider audiences.