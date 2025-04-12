Heritage Malta’s interactive portal Tales of Kottonera has been enhanced with three new features – a graphic novel, a series of heritage trails and an additional character to the ones already in place – guiding visitors around the Three Cities and Kalkara.

The portal, launched in October last year and developed in collaboration with Marketlink Ltd, provides an innovative way of exploring the rich history and culture of the Kottonera region. With a content targeting various audiences and age groups, it is a treasure trove of resources, historical facts, lesser-known stories and interesting curiosities about this locality.

Tales of Kottonera is a project managed by Heritage Malta Publishing, as the agency’s unit responsible for didactic resources.

