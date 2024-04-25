St Lawrence parish church, in Vittoriosa is opening its doors to the public during a weekend of activities bet­ween tomorrow and Sunday. Among others, visitors will have the opportunity to view treasures and visit parts of the church that are not usually accessible to the public.

The parish church

Vittoriosa’s most prominent building is the collegiate church dedicated to St Lawrence. Established in 1090, the parish is the second oldest parish in the Maltese islands, after the Mdina cathedral, and is home to many interesting artefacts.

A mediaeval chapel dedicated to San Lorenzo a Mare originally stood on the site of the church. It was replaced in 1508 and, on November 8, 1530, the church was established as the conventual church of the Order of St John. However, a fire broke out on April 1, 1532, which was Easter Sunday, and the church was completely destroyed.

In 1571, the Order of the Knights of St John moved to St John church, Valletta. However, a new church was eventually built and,on May 11, 1681, Bishop Molina laid the foundation stone of the present church, which was designed by famous Vittoriosan architect Lorenzo Gafà.

The silver relic cross

When the Knights moved to Valletta they left behind a rich collection of artistic items and relics that are still found in the collegiate church of St Lawrence. Some of the items which have survived till this day include liturgical vestments, church silver and icons.

The most interesting item is a silver cross, which is claimed to have been used during the election ceremony of the grand master of the order. It is a devotional cross, with precious stones and is also a relic in itself, as it contains soil from the Holy Land. This cross is still being used during the installation ceremony of the archpriest of the Vittoriosa church, where the newly elected archpriest takes the vows of obedience and allegiance to the Catholic Church.

The silver cross relic

The Rhodes cross

There is also a larger and more impressive cross, which has its origins in Rhodes. It is a processional silver cross of the clergy. On its front, one can see Quattro foils, with the figures of the four evangelists. On the rear one can see the Virgin Mary and child Jesus, with other four Quattro foils representing St Lawrence, St Stephen, St Sebastian and the Eucharistic symbol.

Painting of the Sacra Conversazione

In the chapter hall of the collegiate church, known as Aula Capitulare, there is a famous oil painting representing the Virgin Mary and child Jesus, with St Peter and Doner. It is a 16th-century Venetian school painting attributed to Palma Vecchio.

The painting Sacra Conversazione. Photo: Pierre Balzia

Titular painting

The church’s titular painting, the largest known canvas by Mattia Preti in Malta, represents the martyrdom of St Lawrence. This is a remarkable composition in the Neapolitan baroque style. It was commissioned in 1689 by Canon Antonio Testaferrata, whose shield is painted in the lower left hand corner.

Recently, the painting underwent restoration and the canvas itself was further consolidated. Its dark tonalities intensify the tragedy of the martyrdom, which saw St Lawrence pinned down on a burning iron grid.

The 17th-century choir stalls

The 17th-century choir stalls in the chancel are of highly significant cultural, artistic and historical value and also underwent intensive restoration.

The choir stalls area consists of two tiers of pews with a seating capacity of 40. The higher tier is normally occupied by the canons dressed in rochet and mozzetta during Lauds (morning) and vespers prayers. They are carved out of European walnut wood and are a showcase of 17th-century craftsmanship. Gilding accompanies the carved details.

The statue of St Lawrence martyr

Vittoriosa has retained the tradition of clothing devotional processional statues in richly brocaded vestments. It is a Spanish artistic influence which can still be seen in most processions around Spain. The titular statue of St Lawrence martyr, St Joseph with child Jesus and the set of eight Good Friday statues are mannequins with detachable heads and hands robed in richly brocaded velvet and silk vestments.

The statue of St Lawrence martyr is of particular interest, dressed in historic sacred vestments that include a linen alb donated by the last inquisitor of Malta, Mgr Giulio Carpegna, and also includes richly brocaded precious stones. The statue is brought out annually on the liturgical feast day of St Lawrence martyr, August 10.

The statue has a pedestal which was designed by Abraham Gatt and worked in solid silver, in 1903. It has a decorative flamboyance which is typical of the eclectic style of the late 19th century and is a remarkable baroque exuberance. The walnut and ebony platform inlaid with orange wood was designed by Alfonzo Maria Pace in 1903.

The titular statue of St Lawrence martyr

The church museum

One should also not miss a visit to the museum at St Joseph Oratory, in Vittoriosa. Here one finds a multitude of important artefacts, including the sword of Grand Master Jean de Valette. This historic icon represents the courage of the Knights together with the Maltese inhabi­tants who fought for their fundamental principle of Christian faith.

Grand Master Valette was elected on August 21, 1557, by the Knights of the Order of St John, and was the Order’s 49th grand master. His prowess culminated in the Great Siege of Malta in 1565 when, on May 18, 1565, over 230 Turkish ships were sighted off the coast of the Maltese islands. A force estimated to be around 30,000 Ottoman soldiers landed in Malta. At stake where the lives of the Knights, the Maltese people and the future of Christianity in Europe.

Valette laid down on the altar steps his hat and fighting sword, as a votive offering to Our Lady, when, on September 8, 1565, the Ottomans left Malta.

Canon Carmel Busuttil is archpriest of Vittoriosa parish church.

Open Weekend programme

During the open weekend (Friday to Sunday), visitors will have the opportunity to visit the chapter hall, oratories, crypts, museum and the bell tower of the St Lawrence parish church complex, among others. They will also be able to view various objects that are not usually on display.

There will be guided tours in Maltese and English, historical representations by various actors, re-enactments by the In Guardia group, concerts with the participation of Vox Dulcis Chorale and St Lawrence Band and many other activities.

For all the details, visit the St Lawrence Hidden Gems Open Weekend Facebook page. The event is being organised by the parish of St Lawrence, in collaboration with the Vittoriosa local council and with the support of the Malta Tourism Authority, the Cottonera Foundation, Esplora and Heritage Malta.