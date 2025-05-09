The High Commission of India in Malta will this year mark 10 years of International Yoga Day with a series of events

Yoga Day falls on June 21. It first started being marked 10 years ago in a bid to raise awareness about the discipline, improve the mind-body connection, and create a healthier, happier, stress-free future for humanity.

The theme of this year’s IDY is Yoga for one Earth, One Health, underlining India’s wish for a healthy world.

The High Commission said in a statement that this year's celebration is even more special as it coincides with 60 years of India-Malta diplomatic relations.

It will be hosting three events - two in Malta on May 31 and June 8, and one in Gozo on June 6 - ahead of two main events.

These are scheduled for June 21 at 8am at the Upper Barrakka Gardens in Valletta and June 22 at 5pm at the Citadella in Gozo.

Experienced instructors will conduct a yoga practice session that follows the common yoga protocol and lasts approximately one hour.

No prior knowledge of yoga is required for participation. People of all ages are welcome, while yoga mats and light refreshments will be provided.

All those interested can register ahead of the events here.

Meanwhile, the High Commission is also organising an online yoga photo and video contest. More details here.