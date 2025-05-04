Stephen Montefort, Malta’s new High Commissioner to the UK, was formally welcomed for a special visit to English language school EC London last week.

The invitation was extended by Andrew Mangion, executive chairman and CEO of EC English, who personally hosted the visit. Esteemed guests were also in attendance, adding to the significance of the occasion.

Montefort, who was appointed last January, brings with him a strong academic background, having served in the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery at the University of Malta for the past 12 years as deputy dean and head of the Department of Medicine.

The visit coincides with EC’s 20th year of operations in London. Opened in 2005, EC London was the third international school launched following the organisation’s expansion beyond Malta in 2002 with EC Brighton.

2013 saw the opening of EC London 30+, a centre exclusively for adults and professionals aged over 30. Since then, the centre has taught 75,000 students of over 150 nationalities.

“EC English has grown into a global brand in English language education, and EC London is a proud milestone in that journey,” Mangion said.

The EC London school at the historic Angel Corner House.

Montefort was given a tour of the school’s newest home at 1, Islington High Street, known as the Angel Corner House, a landmark steeped in London history. The High Commissioner met with team members across departments, including Isabel Ribeiro, head of EC Operations in UK and Ireland, and Thomas Weedon, centre director at EC London.

The event commemorated EC’s London’s two decades of success, its former locations in Covent Garden and Euston, and its most recent 2022 move to the historic Angel building.

Originally established as the Angel Inn in the 17th century, the site has served as a key coaching stop, a grand tavern and a flagship Lyons’ Café. The Grade II-listed building is also referenced in Oliver Twist and even featured on the British Monopoly board in 1935 as ‘The Angel Islington’.

“We are proud to call such a historic and beloved building EC London’s home,” Ribeiro said. “The Angel Corner House continues its legacy as a place of connection, learning and inspiration for our students.”

Mangion said: “Today’s visit is a wonderful example of the enduring connection between Malta and the UK. We’re proud to carry that spirit forward. We look forward to growing our global community and will continue putting innovation at the forefront as industry leaders.”

