Birkirkara’s hopes of retaining the IZIBET FA Trophy face a huge test when the cup holders face league champions Ħamrun Spartans in one of four quarter-final ties from the knock-out competition that will be played on Saturday.

The day’s programme also features some other exciting ties as the remaining eight teams will step up their drive to reach the semi-finals of the cup competition in a bid to not only keep alive their hopes of silverware but also to stay in the hunt for a place in the UEFA Conference League this summer.

2023 finalists Marsaxlokk will be bidding to stay on course to try and go one better than last season when they face Premier League leaders Floriana.

