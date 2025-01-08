Employers with high turnover rates will be blocked from employing new foreign workers as part of a new labour migration policy to be launched on Wednesday, Times of Malta has learnt.

The government intends to restrict companies from applying to hire new third-country national workers if, during the previous 12 months, they register high termination rates, source close to the government said.

“The measure is one of the boldest in a policy that aims to increase stability in the labour market and in society and strengthen workers’ dignity and rights,” one source said.

“High turnover rates are usually a strong indicator that employees are not being treated well in a company, and the government wants to curb that abuse.”

Sources said the mindset of those who believe they can bring in as many workers as they want without any investment in skills or quality will be penalised.

“That model prioritises quantity over quality, and we believe that this approach is not in the best interest of society, and therefore firms with high termination rates will not be able to apply for new TCNs,” one source said.

High turnover rates are usually a strong indicator that employees are not being treated well in a company, and the government wants to curb that abuse

Prime Minister Robert Abela has insisted that high turnover rates are among the most crucial issues to tackle and in an interview with Times of Malta last year, Employment Minister Byron Camilleri promised the new labour migration policy will include measures to curb that abuse.

Times of Malta is informed the policy will be launched on Wednesday and is set to “substantially change” the application system for TCNs.

The policy will be followed by a period of public consultation. The consultation document will also encourage employers to prioritise employee retention by investing in training, development and improving conditions.

“The policy aims to control the volume of new applications while upholding workers’ rights, a principle which also mitigates unfair competition in the labour market,” another source said.

The policy was discussed yesterday, ahead of its launch, within the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development.