Updated 11.30am

Elevated levels of dust pollution were recorded across Malta by the Environment and Resources Authority's monitoring stations on Wednesday morning, as the Saharan dust reached the island.

Throughout the morning, ERA's online air quality index showed that all five monitoring stations were reporting high levels of PM10 — particulate matter smaller than 10 micrometres, commonly associated with dust.

The website also indicated a rise in PM2.5 levels, which refers to even finer particulate matter.

The online graphs showed that PM10 levels spiked significantly in the early hours of Wednesday, before gradually declining.

According to the Malta International Airport website, on Wednesday morning, winds were blowing from the southeast and east-southeast. This suggests that the elevated pollution may be linked to Saharan dust, which is a known source of PM10.

This weather is of particular concern to people who suffer from respiratory conditions. PM10 particles can penetrate the throat and lungs, leading to irritation such as coughing, runny nose, and eye stinging, and can exacerbate respiratory conditions like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Respiratory physician Martin Balzan noted that increased concentrations of PM10 and PM2.5 place a greater strain on the lungs, potentially worsening symptoms for individuals with respiratory conditions.

The Meteorological Office told Times of Malta on Wednesday morning that an area of low pressure over Algeria was extending towards the central Mediterranean, with the wind blowing from a southeasterly direction at force 4, locally force 5.

"As long as the winds continue to blow from a southeasterly or southwesterly direction for a prolonged period, dust in suspension will affect the Maltese Islands. For this reason, the air quality index for today will be moderate to poor," a spokesperson added.

Last month, high levels of Saharan dust lingered for a number of days.

Respiratory physician Prof Stephen Montefort had warned that people who suffer from respiratory conditions such as asthma should be careful and try to stay indoors as much as possible and, once outside, can use protection such as masks.