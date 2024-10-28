Parents having children in private independent schools will be able to benefit from higher tax deductions next year, the finance minister said in the budget speech on Monday.

He said that parents of children in kindergartens will be able to claim tax deductions of €3,500, those in primary schools, €4,600 and those in secondary schools €6,500.

The announcement follows a deal reached between the government and independent schools last month which caps their annual fee increases at 12%. In return, the government promised to inject €27 million into independent schools between this year and 2029. 

