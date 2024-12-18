Industry professionals gathered at the Xara Lodge for a pivotal seminar hosted by Panta, in collaboration with Hilti, the Chamber of Engineers, and the SFPE. The event entitled, Safeguarding People with Passive Firestop, provided valuable insights into the critical role of passive firestop systems in ensuring building safety and protecting lives.

Participants from diverse sectors, including architecture, façade design, and safety engineering, explored the principles of passive fire protection, design methodologies, and installation best practices. The seminar also featured case studies showcasing successful implementations and updates on the latest safety regulations.

Nicolai Portelli, COO of Panta Marketing, explained: "Building safety is paramount, and passive firestop systems are a cornerstone of fire risk mitigation. Panta Hub, which opened its doors a year ago, offers a tangible example of our capabilities, providing professionals with hands-on exposure to cutting-edge solutions like our firestop range. This seminar continues our mission to equip industry leaders with the tools and expertise needed to safeguard lives and assets effectively. As a business representing world renowned brands, it is our ethos to support industry with making the best use of engineering solutions, so that in collaboration with various stakeholders we lead the way in creating better living and working environments."

With over 100 attendees, the seminar offered an engaging platform for discussions on cutting-edge firestop solutions.