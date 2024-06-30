The Spanish brand Hispano Suiza has unveiled its third hypercar – the Carmen Sagrera.

Marking the manufacturer’s 120th anniversary, it’ll come with an electric powertrain weighing 612kg that uses the brand’s second generation of batteries and will carry a 103kWh battery pack.

Improved technology means it’ll have a claimed electric range of 298 miles, with its four electric motors each producing around 271bhp. The combined 1,085bhp and 1,160Nm of torque mean it can reach 60mph from zero in 2.4 seconds.

The Sagrera’s suspension features adjustable shock absorbers and extension settings as well as coil springs that can be altered in hardness and height.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com