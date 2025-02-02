In the early 1970s, statisticians had difficulty in analysing data where the random variation of the errors did not come from the bell-shaped normal distribution. Besides normality, these traditional regression models assumed linearity, independence and homogeneity of variance of the errors.

Heterogeneous data, skewed data or data, where the response variates were either categorical or discrete, could not be fitted by these normal regression models because they violated several of their assumptions, and their use led to erroneous parameter estimates and incorrect conclusions.

A seminal paper by John Nelder and Robert Wedderburn in 1972 showed how data from several popular non-normal distributions (e.g. Poisson, binomial, gamma, normal, inverse Gaussian, among other distributions) could be regarded as special cases of a general class that they called generalised linear models (GLMs). Their contribution proved to be a very useful generalisation of classical normal regression models, where the theory led to a single powerful algorithm.

The three properties that characterise all GLMs are: 1) The response variates are assumed independent and follow a distribution that is a member of the exponential family; 2) The linear predictor which describes the pattern of the systematic effect assumes that the explanatory variables enter as a linear combination of their parameters; 3) The predicted values are related to the linear predictor through a known link function.

GLMs unify other statistical models, including gamma regression models appropriate for right skewed responses; logistic regression appropriate for categorical responses; and log-linear models appropriate for discrete responses (counts).

Nelder and Wedderburn also developed the iteratively reweighted least squares (IRLS) algorithm to solve certain optimisation problems iteratively. This algorithm is still widely used and is the default estimation method on many statistical packages. GLIM was the first statistical software program that was developed to fit GLMs.

It was developed by the Royal Statistical Society’s working party on statistical computing, chaired by Nelder and was released in 1974. Nowadays, most statistical software (e.g. SPSS, Stata, R, Matlab, Python among other packages) can fit GLMs.

Liberato Camilleri is a statistics professor at the University of Malta.

Sound Bites

• The development of generalised linear models (GLMs) led to other important advances in statistics, particularly when the assumption of independence between responses is violated. Generalised estimation equations (GEE) procedures were developed to analyse longitudinal or repeated measures data with non-normal responses. Linear mixed models (LMM) were developed to analyse non-normal data that has a multilevel nesting structure.

• The author of this page (Liberato Camilleri) together with other researchers applied GLMs in several applications. A log-linear model was fitted to predict the number of heroin abusers in Malta given the number of addiction relapses. A logistic regression model was fitted to identify the significant risk factors that cause failure to aortic valve replacements. Moreover, a Gamma regression model was fitted to identify the factors that have the largest impact on the claim amounts made by policyholders in car collisions.

